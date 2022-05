The FDA approved the first treatment for eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disorder, according to a May 20 news release.

The treatment, Dupixent, was approved May 20 to treat eosinophilic esophagitis in adults and pediatric patients 12 and older weighing at least 88 pounds.

Dupixent is a monoclonal antibody that helps stop part of the inflammatory pathway of the esophagus in those with the disease, the release said.