Fast facts about One GI

Here is a brief overview of gastroenterology megagroup One GI:

The gastroenterology management services organization is based in Nashville, Tenn., and was founded by Michael Dragutsky, MD, in 2020. It is backed by private equity firm Webster Equity Partners.

One GI prioritizes a physician-centric model with the goal of preserving private practice through consolidation, according to the company's LinkedIn page.

The company is led by CEO Robbie Allen, a healthcare industry leader with 25 years of experience.

One GI has been acquiring practices since its inception. Today, it has more than 30 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.