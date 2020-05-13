Exact Sciences & CRH Medical report quarterly earnings & more: 7 GI industry key notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Exact Sciences posted first-quarter 2020 revenues of $347.8 million, a 114 percent year-over-year increase. Read more on their earnings or conference call.

CRH Medical posted $25.5 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2020, which was down 12.6 percent from the first quarter of 2019, the company announced May 12.

M. Bishr Omary, MD, will become the 115th president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute June 1.

Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD, became president of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy May 2 and will serve through May 2021.

AbbVie completed its $63 billion acquisition of Allergan May 8, adding around $30 billion in full-year 2020 revenues.

The administrator of Centers for Gastroenterology said the practice is starting to see its elective procedure volumes return in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley, Colo.

Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists added Jaime Baquero, MD, to its Sarasota, Fla., clinic.

