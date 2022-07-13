Endomicroscopy system could increase detection of esophageal dysplasia, cancer

A meta-analysis found that using Cellvizio — a multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy system — in tandem with the standard of care to guide biopsies improves diagnosis for dysplasia and cancer and reduces sampling error, according to research published in Techniques and Innovations in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The meta-analysis included nine studies, with a total of 688 patients and 1,299 lesions. It analyzed the benefits of probe-based confocal laser endomicroscopy in combination with random four-quadrant biopsies to study patients with Barrett's esophagus for dysplasia and early esophageal adenocarcinoma detection.

In another analysis, a multicenter chart review consisting of 60 patients with Barrett's esophagus who were referred for endoscopic surveillance or treatment was presented at the ENDO 2022 World Congress of GI Endoscopy in May. The authors analyzed differences in gastroenterology health services usage for eight items and services in patients treated using Cellvizio as an adjunct compared to standard of care alone. They found these patients had 1.04 fewer endoscopies and anesthesia services, 7.49 fewer biopsy bottles, 1.30 fewer ablations and 1.46 fewer brush cytology services.

Read more about the meta-analysis findings here.