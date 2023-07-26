Dr. Kelly Zucker joins Gastroenterology of the Rockies

Gastroenterologist and certified internist Kelly Zucker, DO, has joined Boulder, Colo.-based Gastroenterology of the Rockies.

Dr. Zucker will be treating patients in Boulder, Northglenn, and Lakewood, Colo., according to a July 26 press release. She will begin seeing patients at all of the locations in mid August.

She specializes in a variety of digestive diseases and procedures, including colon cancer screenings, inflammatory bowel disease, heartburn, colonoscopies and liver transplants.

Dr. Zucker holds medical staff privileges at Boulder Community Health and three SCL Health locations.