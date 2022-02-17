Does Gastro Health have new competition? 3 insights for 2022 

Gastroenterology management companies Gastro Health, GI Alliance and United Digestive made big moves in 2021, accelerating the consolidation of the industry.

Here are three industry insights, according to a report jointly published by consulting firm Fraser Healthcare and pharma research firm Spherix Global Insights.

1. United Digestive's four transactions in Florida and Georgia in 2021 could potentially set up a battle with Gastro Health as their geographic targets overlap, according to the report.

2. GI Alliance's acquisitions have solidified the company as the largest gastroenterology management service organization platform, as well as the most geographically dispersed.

3. Gastro Health was the first gastroenterology platform to experience its first "turn" — when the organization was sold by the initial private equity investor, Audax, to a separate private equity investor, Omers.