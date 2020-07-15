Despite COVID-19, GI is growing & more: 8 GI industry key notes

Here are eight updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

A study published by researchers at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center examined how patients with colorectal, pancreatic or gastric cancer could be affected by delayed surgical care. Read more.

Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate completed a 50,000-square-foot medical office building for Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital after breaking ground in 2019.

Columbus-based Ohio Gastroenterology Group implemented a pair of technology solutions designed to address patient concerns about seeking care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Borland Groover partnered with GI Associates of St. Augustine (Fla.) to expand its reach into Northeast Florida.

Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Physician Network will open another location in Valparaiso, Ind., to add gastroenterology and orthopedic services.

New York City-based NYU Langone Health added a pair of gastroenterologists to its physician network on Long Island, N.Y.

Clemson, S.C.-based Patrick Square Town Center is building a 10,000-square-foot building that will include an endoscopy center, testing resources and preventive care.

Rockport, Maine-based Pen Bay Medical Center opened its gastroenterology suite by holding a ribbon cutting in early July.

