CRH Medical acquires 51 percent of North Carolina GI anesthesia practice

CRH Medical acquired a 51 percent interest stake in Wilmington, N.C.-based Coastal Carolina Sedation Associates.

This is CRH's 30th acquisition.

The practice has an estimated annual revenue of $2.1 million and is EBITDA and cash flow accretive.

CRH CEO Tushar Ramani, MD, said, "The acquisition of Coastal Carolina continues our recent business development momentum, and represents our 5th anesthesia acquisition since June."

