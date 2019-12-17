CRH acquires Florida GI anesthesia practice — 4 insights

CRH Medical Corp. acquired Florida Panhandle Anesthesia Associates, a gastroenterology anesthesia practice serving one GI ASC.

What you should know:

1. CRH acquired 51 percent of the practice, which touts estimated annual revenues of $2 million and is both EBITDA and cash-flow accretive.

2. This is the company's sixth acquisition in Florida.

3. CRH financed the transaction using cash on hand and its credit facility.

4. CRH Anesthesia President Jay Kreger said a current CRH partner relayed that the practice was for sale.

More articles on surgery centers:

3 expert insights on ASC, health system joint ventures

ASC could be part of outpatient expansion in California innovation district

4 new joint-venture ASCs — November 2019

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.