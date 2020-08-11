COVID-19 testing in GI — 3 insights

How three gastroenterology centers are approaching COVID-19 testing:

1. Gastroenterology Consultants — the requiring GI group in the Houston metropolitan area — is testing every patient scheduled for a procedure at its two outpatient endoscopy centers. The 12-physician group partnered with a diagnostic lab that sends technicians out to both centers to test patients not more than four days ahead of their procedure. Practice and office managers received guidance on testing requirements and how to readjust patient flow.

2. Seattle-based Puget Sound Gastroenterology is requiring in-office COVID-19 testing for all asymptomatic patients scheduled for procedures. Patients with symptoms will not be seen in the office. Staff will submit to COVID-19 screening on a daily basis. If they exhibit symptoms, they are sent home and referred to the state health department for COVID-19 testing.

3. Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center offers services ranging from orthopedics to gastroenterology. Administrator Alfonso del Granado told Becker's ASC Review the center sends all patients to its hospital partner's lab for COVID-19 testing. Most patients are tested within two days of their procedure with the Abbott ID Now rapid polymerase chain reaction tests.

