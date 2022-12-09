Covenant High Plains Surgery Center earns Aetna Institute of Quality designation for weight loss surgery

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center has been accredited with the Aetna Institute of Quality distinction for weight loss surgery.

The Institute of Quality award is given to institutions that have excellent results based on success rates, complications, readmission rates, case volume and cost-effective care, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

Six free-standing surgery centers have received this accreditation.

"We are honored to have earned this designation, which permits us to offer cost-effective, quality care to countless patients covered by Aetna," Alfonso del Granado, CHPSC administrator said in the release. "No other hospital or surgery center in the area holds this designation."



The center's two facilities received the Center of Excellence and Blue Distinction designations last year for bariatric surgery. It has been recognized twice by Newsweek, as a top surgery center in West Texas and in the top 5 percent of surgery centers on the magazine's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list.