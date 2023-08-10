Cost of a diagnostic colonoscopy by state

Iowa is the cheapest state to undergo a diagnostic colonoscopy, according to data from Sidecar Health's care calculator.

Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, estimated these costs based on cash prices that providers have historically charged on average for diagnostic colonoscopies. Costs will vary depending on where the service is done. The prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging, and other physician visit fees that typically accompany diagnostic colonoscopy.

Here are the costs of diagnostic colonoscopies in every state and Washington, D.C., according to the care calculator:

Alabama: $1,118

Alaska: $1,513

Arizona: $1,265

Arkansas: $1,108

California: $1,389

Colorado: $1,222

Connecticut: $1,337

Delaware: $1,300

District of Columbia: $1,288

Florida: $1,228

Georgia: $1,151

Hawaii: $1,164

Idaho: $1,131

Illinois: $1,284

Indiana: $1,171

Iowa: $1,064

Kansas: $1,102

Kentucky: $1,128

Louisiana: $1,251

Maine: $1,130

Maryland: $1,331

Massachusetts: $1,372

Michigan: $1,263

Minnesota: $1,422

Mississippi: $1,137

Missouri: $1,124

Montana: $1,169

Nebraska: $1,143

Nevada: $1,207

New Hampshire: $1,211

New Jersey: $1,467

New Mexico: $1,115

New York: $1,380

North Carolina : $1,108

North Dakota: $1,231

Ohio: $1,152

Oklahoma: $1,233

Oregon: $1,257

Pennsylvania: $1,298

Rhode Island: $1,383

South Carolina: $1,181

South Dakota: $1,100

Tennessee: $1,109

Texas: $1,199

Utah: $1,250

Vermont: $1,227

Virginia: $1,193

Washington: $1,331

West Virginia: $1,194

Wisconsin: $1,260

Wyoming: $1,227