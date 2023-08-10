Cost of a diagnostic colonoscopy by state

Iowa is the cheapest state to undergo a diagnostic colonoscopy, according to data from Sidecar Health's care calculator.
Sidecar Health, a health insurance company, estimated these costs based on cash prices that providers have historically charged on average for diagnostic colonoscopies. Costs will vary depending on where the service is done. The prices do not include the anesthesia, imaging, and other physician visit fees that typically accompany diagnostic colonoscopy.
Here are the costs of diagnostic colonoscopies in every state and Washington, D.C., according to the care calculator:
Alabama: $1,118
Alaska: $1,513
Arizona: $1,265
Arkansas: $1,108
California: $1,389
Colorado: $1,222
Connecticut: $1,337
Delaware: $1,300
District of Columbia: $1,288
Florida: $1,228
Georgia: $1,151
Hawaii: $1,164
Idaho: $1,131
Illinois: $1,284
Indiana: $1,171
Iowa: $1,064
Kansas: $1,102
Kentucky: $1,128
Louisiana: $1,251
Maine: $1,130
Maryland: $1,331
Massachusetts: $1,372
Michigan: $1,263
Minnesota: $1,422
Mississippi: $1,137
Missouri: $1,124
Montana: $1,169
Nebraska: $1,143
Nevada: $1,207
New Hampshire: $1,211
New Jersey: $1,467
New Mexico: $1,115
New York: $1,380
North Carolina : $1,108
North Dakota: $1,231
Ohio: $1,152
Oklahoma: $1,233
Oregon: $1,257
Pennsylvania: $1,298
Rhode Island: $1,383
South Carolina: $1,181
South Dakota: $1,100
Tennessee: $1,109
Texas: $1,199
Utah: $1,250
Vermont: $1,227
Virginia: $1,193
Washington: $1,331
West Virginia: $1,194
Wisconsin: $1,260
Wyoming: $1,227