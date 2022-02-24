Cost of a colonoscopy in 30 US cities

- Small
Here are the most expensive cities in the U.S. to have a colonoscopy screening, according to Healthcare Bluebook, a patient resource for finding affordable care.
Prices include facility, physician and anesthesia fees and are calculated based on the amount health plans have paid on medical claims.
Here are the average prices for colonoscopy screenings in the 30 most populous cities in the U.S., based on data from the Census:
1. New York City: $2,712
2. Milwaukee: $2,511
3. Denver: $2,495
4. Houston: $2,218
5. Austin, Texas: $2,110
6. Charlotte, N.C.: $2,092
7. Dallas: $2,050
8. Fort Worth, Texas: $2,050
9. Boston: $2,033
10. Columbus, Ohio: $2,024
11. Nashville, Tenn.: $1,993
12. Jacksonville, Fla.: $1,948
13. Oklahoma City: $1,938
14. Louisville, Ky.: $1,903
15. El Paso, Texas: $1,894
16. Philadelphia: $1,891
17. Portland, Ore.: $1,815
18. Indianapolis: $1,805
19. Memphis, Tenn.: $1,801
20. Seattle: $1,800
21. Chicago: $1,715
22. Las Vegas: $1,679
23. Washington, D.C.: $1,636
24. Los Angeles: $1,560
25. San Jose, Calif.: $1,543
26. San Francisco: $1,543
27. Phoenix: $1,522
28. Detroit: $1,471
29. San Antonio: $1,373
30. San Diego: $1,207