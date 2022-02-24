Cost of a colonoscopy in 30 US cities

Here are the most expensive cities in the U.S. to have a colonoscopy screening, according to Healthcare Bluebook, a patient resource for finding affordable care.

Prices include facility, physician and anesthesia fees and are calculated based on the amount health plans have paid on medical claims.

Here are the average prices for colonoscopy screenings in the 30 most populous cities in the U.S., based on data from the Census:

1. New York City: $2,712

2. Milwaukee: $2,511

3. Denver: $2,495

4. Houston: $2,218

5. Austin, Texas: $2,110

6. Charlotte, N.C.: $2,092

7. Dallas: $2,050

8. Fort Worth, Texas: $2,050

9. Boston: $2,033

10. Columbus, Ohio: $2,024

11. Nashville, Tenn.: $1,993

12. Jacksonville, Fla.: $1,948

13. Oklahoma City: $1,938

14. Louisville, Ky.: $1,903

15. El Paso, Texas: $1,894

16. Philadelphia: $1,891

17. Portland, Ore.: $1,815

18. Indianapolis: $1,805

19. Memphis, Tenn.: $1,801

20. Seattle: $1,800

21. Chicago: $1,715

22. Las Vegas: $1,679

23. Washington, D.C.: $1,636

24. Los Angeles: $1,560

25. San Jose, Calif.: $1,543

26. San Francisco: $1,543

27. Phoenix: $1,522

28. Detroit: $1,471

29. San Antonio: $1,373

30. San Diego: $1,207