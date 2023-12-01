GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Computer-aided vs. high-definition colonoscopy polyp detection: How they stack up

Claire Wallace -  

In a randomized trial published in the journal Gastroenterology, creator of the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, three Italian research centers found that computer-aided polyp detection increases adenoma detection rates over high-definition colonoscopy alone. 

Here are six things to know about how intelligent endoscopy modules stack up against HD colonoscopies, according to the study: 

1. Computer-aided detection has a 14% absolute increase in adenoma detection rates 

2. Computer-aided detection has a 30% increase in relative adenoma detection 

3. Computer-aided detection has a 46% relative increase in adenomas per colonoscopy

4. Computer-aided devices have a 50% better chance of detecting multiple polyps 

5. Computer-aided devices are 53% more likely to detect polyps in the distal colon 

6. Computer-aided devices are 28% more likely to detect polyps in the proximal colon

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast