Colorectal cancer deaths estimated in 2021: A state-by-state breakdown
Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and colorectal cancer screening procedures dropped more than 80 percent in the early stages of the pandemic.
Here are the estimated number of CRC deaths in 2021 by state, from an American Cancer Society study:
California: 5,390
Florida: 4,360
Texas: 4,030
New York: 2,820
Pennsylvania: 2,340
Ohio: 2,110
Illinois: 2,100
Georgia: 1,700
Michigan: 1,640
North Carolina : 1,590
New Jersey: 1,410
Virginia: 1,400
Arizona: 1,240
Tennessee: 1,220
Indiana: 1,160
Missouri: 1,070
Maryland: 1,050
Washington: 1,020
Massachusetts: 1,000
Kentucky: 930
Alabama: 920
Wisconsin: 900
South Carolina: 880
Louisiana: 860
Minnesota: 850
Oklahoma: 770
Colorado: 700
Mississippi: 650
Oregon: 650
Nevada: 560
Iowa: 550
Arkansas: 500
Kansas: 500
Connecticut: 440
West Virginia: 430
New Mexico: 350
Idaho: 330
Nebraska: 320
New Hampshire: 290
Utah: 290
Hawaii: 230
Maine: 230
Montana: 180
South Dakota: 170
Delaware: 160
Rhode Island: 160
Vermont: 130
Alaska: 110
North Dakota: 110
District of Columbia: 90
Wyoming: 80
