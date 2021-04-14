Colorectal cancer deaths estimated in 2021: A state-by-state breakdown

Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States, and colorectal cancer screening procedures dropped more than 80 percent in the early stages of the pandemic.

Here are the estimated number of CRC deaths in 2021 by state, from an American Cancer Society study:

California: 5,390

Florida: 4,360

Texas: 4,030

New York: 2,820

Pennsylvania: 2,340

Ohio: 2,110

Illinois: 2,100

Georgia: 1,700

Michigan: 1,640

North Carolina : 1,590

New Jersey: 1,410

Virginia: 1,400

Arizona: 1,240

Tennessee: 1,220

Indiana: 1,160

Missouri: 1,070

Maryland: 1,050

Washington: 1,020

Massachusetts: 1,000

Kentucky: 930

Alabama: 920

Wisconsin: 900

South Carolina: 880

Louisiana: 860

Minnesota: 850

Oklahoma: 770

Colorado: 700

Mississippi: 650

Oregon: 650

Nevada: 560

Iowa: 550

Arkansas: 500

Kansas: 500

Connecticut: 440

West Virginia: 430

New Mexico: 350

Idaho: 330

Nebraska: 320

New Hampshire: 290

Utah: 290

Hawaii: 230

Maine: 230

Montana: 180

South Dakota: 170

Delaware: 160

Rhode Island: 160

Vermont: 130

Alaska: 110

North Dakota: 110

District of Columbia: 90

Wyoming: 80

