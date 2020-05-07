Colorado GI practice's surgical schedules begin to 'fill up

The administrator of a Colorado GI practice said the practice is starting to see its elective procedure volumes return, in a May 7 article in the Greeley Tribune.

What you should know:

1. Centers for Gastroenterology Administrator Jim Laborde said the group's Colorado practices in Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley are seeing their surgical schedules "fill up."

2. However, the practice is facing some delays. Patients are having trouble getting their medical histories because primary care clinicians are managing COVID-19 patients.

3. The GI practice is not alone in seeing an uptick. Advanced Medical Imaging Consultants in Fort Collins lost 55 percent of its imaging cases during the stay-at-home order but is also seeing elective procedure volume return.

4. Volumes have not returned for all practices. Fort Collins-based Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies said patients have been "leery" about going in for a procedure even in cases of severe pain or when a condition could worsen.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.