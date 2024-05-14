Colonoscopy facility fees by state

Colonoscopies performed in the ASC setting often cost patients between $1,000 and $1,400, depending on the state they are performed in.

Nearly half of that cost is often linked to ASC facility fees, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.

Other colonoscopy costs typically include practitioner fees, anesthesia and lab fees.

Here is the average facility fee for colonoscopy procedures by state:

Alabama: $451

Alaska: $611

Arizona: $511

Arkansas: $447

California: $560

Colorado: $493

Connecticut: $540

Delaware: $524

Washington, D.C.: $520

Florida: $495

Georgia: $464

Hawaii: $470

Idaho: $456

Illinois: $518

Indiana: $472

Iowa: $429

Kansas: $445

Kentucky: $455

Louisiana: $505

Maine: $456

Maryland: $537

Massachusetts: $553

Michigan: $510

Minnesota: $574

Mississippi: $459

Missouri: $453

Montana: $472

Nebraska: $461

Nevada: $487

New Hampshire: $489

New Jersey: $592

New Mexico: $450

New York: $557

North Carolina: $447

North Dakota: $497

Ohio: $465

Oklahoma: $497

Oregon: $507

Pennsylvania: $524

Rhode Island: $558

South Carolina: $476

South Dakota: $444

Tennessee: $448

Texas: $484

Utah: $504

Vermont: $495

Virginia: $482

Washington: $537

West Virginia: $482

Wisconsin: $509

Wyoming: $495