Colonoscopy facility fees by state

Colonoscopies performed in the ASC setting often cost patients between $1,000 and $1,400, depending on the state they are performed in.
Nearly half of that cost is often linked to ASC facility fees, according to data from insurance company Sidecar Health's cost calculator.
Other colonoscopy costs typically include practitioner fees, anesthesia and lab fees.
Here is the average facility fee for colonoscopy procedures by state:
Alabama: $451
Alaska: $611
Arizona: $511
Arkansas: $447
California: $560
Colorado: $493
Connecticut: $540
Delaware: $524
Washington, D.C.: $520
Florida: $495
Georgia: $464
Hawaii: $470
Idaho: $456
Illinois: $518
Indiana: $472
Iowa: $429
Kansas: $445
Kentucky: $455
Louisiana: $505
Maine: $456
Maryland: $537
Massachusetts: $553
Michigan: $510
Minnesota: $574
Mississippi: $459
Missouri: $453
Montana: $472
Nebraska: $461
Nevada: $487
New Hampshire: $489
New Jersey: $592
New Mexico: $450
New York: $557
North Carolina: $447
North Dakota: $497
Ohio: $465
Oklahoma: $497
Oregon: $507
Pennsylvania: $524
Rhode Island: $558
South Carolina: $476
South Dakota: $444
Tennessee: $448
Texas: $484
Utah: $504
Vermont: $495
Virginia: $482
Washington: $537
West Virginia: $482
Wisconsin: $509
Wyoming: $495