Cleveland Clinic's GI department is months from reaching 2024 telehealth goal

Cleveland Clinic's gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition department plans to conduct all new and established patient visits via telemedicine within months — far ahead of its 2024 goal.

The department aims to make all staff members "virtual visit-capable" by April 30, according to department chair Miguel Regueiro, MD.

"About 80 percent of our physicians now conduct virtual visits — up from 30 percent to 35 percent prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Telehealth's advantages include concise visits and patient satisfaction, Dr. Regueiro said.

High-resolution computer cameras enable providers to examine conditions such as stomas, fistulas or rashes. Additionally, providers can use two side-by-side computer screens so they don't have to turn away from patients to take notes.

"Physicians and patients love it," Dr. Regueiro said. "If you haven't embraced telehealth, you need to get on board."

