Cleveland Clinic Florida region gets a new president & more: 7 GI industry key notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Colorectal surgeon Conor Delaney, MD, PhD, has been named president and CEO of the Cleveland Clinic Florida region effective Oct. 15.

The FDA applied a labeling addendum for CapsoVision's CapsoCam Plus, which will allow for at-home administration of the device.

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger East Hospital opened its Erlanger Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Center Sept. 21.

Fujifilm has made its artificial intelligence colon polyp device the CAD Eye commercially available in Europe.

Miami-based Gastro Health gastroenterologist Daniel Gelrud, MD, was the first gastroenterologist in the U.S. to use the J10 Series Ultrasound Video Gastroscope.

Aspero Medical received a $310,000 grant to create a revitalized endoscopic balloon.

Modernizing Medicine received a Silver Stevie Award for Most Valuable Medical Innovation at the 17th Annual International Business Awards.

