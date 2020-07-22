Cedars-Sinai redeveloping GI facility after $25M gift — 3 insights

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai received a $25 million gift from a pair of private donors to support gastrointestinal treatments and advance research, the health system announced July 21.

What you should know:

1. Martha and Bruce Karsh made the donation through the Karsh Family Foundation. Cedars-Sinai will rename the gastroenterology department the Karsh Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

2. Gastroenterology division director Shelly Lu, MD, said the gift is transformative.

She said the gift will be used to support the division, train the next generation of gastroenterologists and "establish the division as a leading research powerhouse."

3. The foundation made the gift, in part, to support physician recruitment.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.