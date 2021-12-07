Catholic Health names gastroenterology chair

Catholic Health appointed Christopher DiMaio, MD, chairman of the department of gastroenterology at Roslyn, N.Y.-based St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center and system co-chair of digestive disease services, the health system said Dec. 7.

Dr. DiMaio previously served as a professor of medicine at the New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the director of interventional endoscopy for the Mount Sinai Health System.

He has expertise in endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, endoscopic ultrasound, endoluminal stent placement, endoscopic dilation, endoscopic mucosal resection and ablation and endoscopic fundoplication, among other procedures.

In his new role, Dr. DiMaio will treat patients at St. Francis Hospital and lead the development of a multidisciplinary digestive disease center for Catholic Health.