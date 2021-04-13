Capital Digestive Care partners with Virginia practice

Silver Springs, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care expanded its presence in Virginia, partnering with Suffolk-based Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater.

The partnership marks Capital Digestive Care's largest transaction in the mid-Atlantic region, according to an April 13 news release. Gastrointestinal & Liver Specialists of Tidewater has 34 board physicians, 12 advanced care practitioners and eight locations across southeast Virginia.

A major element of the move includes leveraging the PE Practice Solutions platform under management services organization PE GI Solutions. The MSO will provide GLST with access to Capital Digestive Care's infrastructure, processes, IT capabilities and resources.

More articles on surgery centers:

How will Biden's $1.9 trillion plan affect ASCs? ASC leaders weigh in

Rhode Island ASC hits 300 total joint replacements milestone

10 ASC administrators to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.