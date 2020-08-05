Blood-based CRC test achieves 90% specificity, 100% sensitivity in detecting CRC

The FirstSightCRC blood-based multimodal colorectal cancer test could be inching its way closer to market, OncLive reports.

What you should know:

1. Shai Friedland, MD, of Stanford (Calif.) Health Care, presented interim study results on the test's effectiveness at the 2020 ASCO Virtual Scientific Program.

2. The study evaluated 354 patients with no prior history of CRC who received the blood-based test before having a colonoscopy.

3. The test detected CRC with 90 percent specificity and 100 percent sensitivity. It detected advanced adenomas with 75.5 percent sensitivity. Overall, the test boasts a 79.7 percent sensitivity rate for advanced adenomas and CRC.

4. The FightSight assay can detect three biomarkers in a patient.

