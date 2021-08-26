BCBS North Carolina performed 10,000 more CRC screenings in 2020

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina's Blue Premier value-based program performed almost 10,000 more colorectal screenings in 2020 than in 2019, the company announced Aug. 25.

These numbers possibly averted an additional 200 deaths from CRC cancer, according to health screening calculations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Overall, BCBS' Blue Premier program created an estimated $197 million in cost savings in 2020.

BCBS North Carolina has 857,000 members receiving care from Blue Premier, an increase of 60 percent from 2019, the program's first year.