Bausch settles SEC allegations, Exact reports $268M in Q2 revenue & more: 6 GI industry key notes

Here are six updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Bausch Health agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $45 million to settle allegations it misled investors in reported financial figures during the 2014 and 2015 reporting periods.

Exact Sciences reported $268.9 million in revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, compared to $199.9 million in the same period last year. Read more.

The American Gastroenterological Association and the Clinical Research Strategy Group are partnering with Rx.Health — a spinoff of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System — to create a virtual trial network for gastroenterology.

Franciscan Physician Network's second location in Valparaiso, Ind., offers gastroenterology and orthopedic surgery.

CRH Medical Corp. acquired a majority interest in Orange County Anesthesia Associates, effective Aug. 3.

David Schwimmer, MD, joined Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists.

More articles on healthcare:

14 ASCs opened or announced in July

Five COVID-19 updates for ASC leaders

Compass Surgical Partners hires executive administrator

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.