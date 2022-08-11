Bausch Health to appeal GI drug patent decision

Bausch Health Cos. and its GI business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, will appeal a U.S. District Court of Delaware decision that found some of its drug patents infringed and invalid.

According to an Aug. 10 press release, the district court ruled that some of Bausch's patents for the drug Xifaxan were valid and infringed and other IBS-D patents were invalid. The other party involved in the case is Norwich Pharmaceuticals, which wants to bring a generic version of Xifaxan to the market.

The company plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and expects a ruling in 12 to 18 months.