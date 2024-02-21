Average reimbursements for the 15 most common GI procedures

In wake of CMS' recently finalized physician fee schedule, which reduces overall physician pay 1.25% in 2024, reimbursement changes have remained a persistent issue for gastroenterologists.
Below are the average costs of 15 common gastroenterology procedures at hospital outpatient departments and ASCs — as determined by analytics company Definitive Healthcare — using data from CMS' physician fee schedule search tool.
Note: Procedure costs listed are the non-facility price, which is the price for procedures performed in office.
|
Code
|
Procedure
|
Payment amount
|
91200
|
Liver elastography
|
$30.13
|
91065
|
Breath hydrogen/methane test
|
$72.69
|
91110
|
GI tract imaging, capsule endoscopy
|
$717.10
|
91010
|
Esophagus motility study
|
$217.09
|
91122
|
Anorectal manometry
|
$271.12
|
91035
|
Gastroesophageal reflux test with electrode
|
$446.63
|
91120
|
Rectal sensation test
|
$491.16
|
91037
|
Esophageal function test with electrode
|
$165.69
|
91038
|
Esophageal function test, >1 hour
|
$395.55
|
91040
|
Esophageal balloon distention test
|
$507.21
|
91034
|
Gastroesophageal reflux test
|
$187.95
|
91299
|
Gastroenterology procedure (other)
|
Contractor priced
|
91112
|
GI wireless capsule measurement
|
$1,580.56
|
91133
|
Electrogastrography w/ test
|
$451.54
|
91111
|
GI tract imaging, esophageal endoscopy
|
$859.21