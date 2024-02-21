GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Average reimbursements for the 15 most common GI procedures

In wake of CMS' recently finalized physician fee schedule, which reduces overall physician pay 1.25% in 2024, reimbursement changes have remained a persistent issue for gastroenterologists.

Below are the average costs of 15 common gastroenterology procedures at hospital outpatient departments and ASCs — as determined by analytics company Definitive Healthcare — using data from CMS' physician fee schedule search tool.

Note: Procedure costs listed are the non-facility price, which is the price for procedures performed in office.

Code

Procedure

 Payment amount 

91200

Liver elastography

$30.13

91065

Breath hydrogen/methane test

$72.69

91110

 GI tract imaging, capsule endoscopy 

$717.10

91010

Esophagus motility study

$217.09

91122

Anorectal manometry

$271.12

91035

 Gastroesophageal reflux test with electrode 

$446.63

91120

Rectal sensation test

$491.16

91037

Esophageal function test with electrode

$165.69

91038

Esophageal function test, >1 hour

$395.55

91040

Esophageal balloon distention test

$507.21

 91034 

Gastroesophageal reflux test

$187.95

91299

Gastroenterology procedure (other)

 Contractor priced 

91112

GI wireless capsule measurement

$1,580.56

91133

Electrogastrography w/ test

$451.54

91111

GI tract imaging, esophageal endoscopy

$859.21

