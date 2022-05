Average gastroenterologist salary by state 2022

The average annual salary for gastroenterologists in the U.S. is $229,004, according to career website Zippia.

The data used for the site's ranking was last updated Feb. 9.

Here is the average gastroenterologist salary by state in alphabetical order and including Washington, D.C.:

Alabama: $170,045

Alaska: $250,881

Arizona: $166,351

Arkansas: $177,695

California: $165,133

Colorado: $200,023

Connecticut: $171,968

Delaware: $198,442

Florida: $173,245

Georgia: $168,026

Hawaii: $108,423

Idaho: $194,768

Illinois: $207,922

Indiana: $209,297

Iowa: $204,039

Kansas: $194,429

Kentucky: $206,254

Louisiana: $172,532

Maine: $212,209

Maryland: $191,050

Massachusetts: $199,440

Michigan: $184,379

Minnesota: $213,397

Mississippi: $208,069

Missouri: $188,771

Montana: $228,248

Nebraska: $183,221

Nevada: $190,349

New Hampshire: $214,360

New Jersey: $194,015

New Mexico: $202,715

New York: $170,256

North Carolina: $199,053

North Dakota: $235,320

Ohio: $172,918

Oklahoma: $172,352

Oregon: $197,432

Pennsylvania: $196,818

Rhode Island: $191,032

South Carolina: $174,734

South Dakota: $224,386

Tennessee: $191,115

Texas: $190,088

Utah: $207,536

Vermont: $188,793

Virginia: $165,163

Washington: $223,070

Washington D.C.: $182,275

West Virginia: $173,593

Wisconsin: $217,872

Wyoming: $219,094