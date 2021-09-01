ASGE releases 5-year strategic plan 

The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy released a five-year plan with four defined goals on Aug. 31.

According to the organization, drivers of change include declining reimbursements for endoscopic procedures, changes to medical education delivery and GI organization competition:

Here are four defined goals:

1. ASGE will be the global leader in endoscopy education, training, research and advocacy with a diverse organizational membership.

2. ASGE will be the home of and advocate for endoscopists and their teams.

3. ASGE and member endoscopists will be patients' most trusted source of GI information and care.

4. Stakeholders will look to ASGE as the source for endoscopic training, research and innovation, patient education and best practices.