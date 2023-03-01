ASCs should prepare for a drop in this procedure's volume 

As gastroenterology technology develops, some healthcare leaders are concerned about how the updates will affect procedure volume.

Michael Owens, MD, a gastroenterologist in Portland, Ore., recently spoke with Becker's about a healthcare trend he's monitoring.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Dr. Michael Owens: 2023 will show us updated results from molecular stool tests whose sensitivity for advanced adenoma are approaching 60 percent. When we consider how advanced adenomas are defined, the biological tests may be a much better predictor of risk than the number of small polyps found. This should lead to altered surveillance guidelines which support the discontinuation of colonoscopy for many low/no risk patients once cost effectiveness and performance characteristics are updated.

It's likely that most practices will not immediately switch to stool testing. However, the control of testing rests in the hands of primary care providers who will be contacted by patients that have received direct-to-consumer marketing and hope to avoid another colonoscopy. Practices should prepare for this drop in their ASC volume.