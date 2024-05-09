Arizona Digestive Health expands

Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health, an affiliate of GI Alliance, has expanded its presence in Scottsdale, Ariz., through the addition of two new specialists.

Specialists Prabhakar Swaroop, MD, and Sirish Rao, MD, are joining the practice following the retirement of three physicians at the facility, according to a May 9 press release.

Dr. Swaroop and Dr. Rao joined the practice from Phoenix-based HonorHealth. Dr. Swaroop specializes in inflammatory bowel disease, while Dr. Rao has a special interest in liver disease.