Are gastroenterologists dropping insurers?

Riz Hatton  

Most gastroenterologists do not intend to drop lower-paying insurers, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report" for 2023.

The data comes from a Medscape "Physician Compensation Report" for 2023 that surveyed 10,011 physicians across more than 29 specialties about their income, work hours, job satisfaction and more from Oct. 7 to Jan. 17.

Here is how gastroenterologists responded when asked if they were planning to drop insures that pay the least: 

Yes: 22 percent 

No, I need all payers: 21 percent 

No, it's inappropriate: 18 percent 

No, for other reasons: 39 percent 

