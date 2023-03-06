AMSURG surpassed 1M colonoscopies in 2022

AMSURG completed more than 1 million colonoscopies in 2022, the ASC chain said March 6.

About 52,550 people are predicted to die from colorectal cancer in 2023, but screening can improve a patient's chance at surviving it, according to a news release.

"So much work remains to educate people about gastrointestinal health and the importance of not delaying care," John Popp, MD, AMSURG medical director said in the release. "Even as people are making up for colonoscopies missed during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know more people are being diagnosed younger and that many aren’t receiving their first screening at the recommended age of 45."

AMSURG has more than 250 ASCs across 34 states.