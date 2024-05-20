American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy launches AI institute

The American Society for Gastroenterology and Endoscopy has launched an artificial intelligence institute for gastroenterology.

The institute aims to enhance patient care outcomes and drive innovation in gastroenterology, according to a May 20 press release.

The institute is built on five pillars, including education, training and curriculum development, advocacy, standards, quality and safety, optimizing practice operations and acting as a convener for healthcare professionals.

It highlights ASGE's focus on artificial intelligence as a component of modern medicine. In a survey of ASGE members, AI emerged as the top area where members wanted additional education and resources.

The institute will be supported by GI-focused technology companies and founding partners Medtronic, Olympus, Fujifilm and Castle Biosciences.