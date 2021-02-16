AI in GI: 7 updates since 2020

Artificial intelligence is a growing area in gastroenterology. It's something NextServices President Praveen Suthrum predicted as an industry disruptor in his book, Scope Forward, and last year marked several advancements.

Here are seven updates since January 2020, starting with the most recent:

1. A partnership reached between Iterative Scopes and Eli Lilly Feb. 11 will explore how AI can improve understanding of inflammatory bowel disease pathophysiology and target identification. Iterative Scopes closed a $5.2 million seed round in January 2020.

2. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System started a clinical trial to test an AI device used to increase polyp detection during colonoscopies, according to a Feb. 9 report.

3. Docbot's AI platform can be trained to predict how severe ulcerative colitis is after reviewing endoscopy videos, according to a Nov. 10 report.

4. A survey found nearly 90 percent of U.S. gastroenterologists are open to using AI to improve colonoscopies, according to a study published Sept. 22 in Endoscopy International Open.

5. FujiFilm launched an AI colon polyp device in Europe, according to a Sept. 21 report. It's used with the company's Eluxeo 7000 system to assist with colon polyp detection and characterization.

6. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic researchers and NASA Frontier Development Lab scientists worked to fine-tune an AI algorithm to detect spatio-temporal patterns related to colorectal cancer progression, according to a Sept. 1 report.

7. A Chinese study examined the effect AI had on colonoscopy detection and found real-time quality systems improved the adenoma yield, according to a Jan. 28, 2020, report.

