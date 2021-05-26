AGA taps academic leader as new president

The American Gastroenterological Association appointed John Inadomi, MD, as its new president, according to a May 26 press release.

Dr. Inadomi is currently the chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Utah School of Medicine. Previously, he served for 10 years as the GI division head at University of Washington School of Medicine. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a medical degree from the University of California San Francisco.