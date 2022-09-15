Acceptance rates at the top 20 universities for gastroenterology and hepatology

A 2022 report from U.S. News & World Report ranked the top 20 medical schools for gastroenterology and hepatology for the year, with the University of California San Diego topping the list.

University of California San Diego was also the hardest U.S. university on the list to get into in 2022, with a 1.72 percent acceptance rate, according to data from the university's admissions office pages.

Acceptance rates for the top GI and hepatology medical schools:

1. University of California San Diego: 1.72 percent

2. Harvard University (Cambridge, Mass.): 3.3 percent

3. University of Barcelona (Spain): *Estimated 75 percent

4. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): 7.16 percent

5. Catholic University of Leuven (Belgium): *Estimated 34 percent

6. Universite de Paris (France): 60 percent

7. University of Amsterdam (Netherlands): 4 percent

8. Chinese University Hong Kong (China): 10 percent

9. University of Toronto (Canada): 8.3 percent

10. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): 7 percent

11. University College London (England): 63 percent

12. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 4 percent

13. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill: 3.78 percent

14. Erasmus University Rotterdam (Netherlands): *Estimated 45 percent

15. University of California San Francisco: 3.32 percent

16. Sorbonne Universite (France): 100 percent for those who meet listed requirements

17. Northwestern University (Chicago): 7.09 percent

18. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond.): 4.55 percent

19. Imperial College London (England): 15 percent

20. University of Pittsburgh: 6.02 percent

*School does not release official numbers