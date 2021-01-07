9 stats on gastroenterologist salary, net worth, jobs & more

Here are nine things to know about income, net worth, starting salary, payer models and jobs for gastroenterologists:

1. Gastroenterologists reported earning $419,000 per year, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Compensation Report 2020."

2. While GIs aren't toward the top of the list for average incentive bonuses, they still reported receiving $63,000 in bonuses.

3. Forty-two percent of GIs said they always received their bonus.

4. Male gastroenterologists out-earned female GIs $430,000 to $375,000.

5. Concerning time spent seeing patients, male GIs reported spending 42.5 hours per week with patients, while female GIs spent 38.3 hours per week with patients.

6. Many GIs have help. Fifty-three percent of GIs reported having nurse practitioners, and 37 percent reported having a physician assistant.

7. Having an NP or PA in a practice increased profits, according to 52 percent of GIs.

8. GIs participated in an array of payment models. About 78 percent take insurance, 45 percent participate in a fee-for-service model, 23 percent participate in accountable care organizations and 8 percent employ a cash-only practice model.

9. New GI hires reported a 14.29 percent increase in initial provider compensation in 2019, according to an MGMA report. GIs reported receiving a starting salary around $400,000.

