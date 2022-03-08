9% of gastroenterologists have thought about suicide, survey finds 

Nine percent of gastroenterologists reported having suicidal thoughts, according to Medscape's "Physician Suicide Report 2022."

Published March 4, Medscape based its report on a survey of 13,069 physicians in 29 specialties conducted from June 29 to Sept. 26, 2021.

Four notes:

1. Pathologists (13 percent), general surgeons (12 percent) and oncologists (12 percent) were the specialist groups with the highest rates of suicidal thoughts.

2. Specialities with the lowest suicidal ideation were nephrology (2 percent), rheumatology (5 percent) and ophthalmology (6 percent).

3. Nine percent of physicians surveyed said they thought about suicide but did not attempt it.

4. Sixty-eight percent of physicians said they spend time with family and friends to maintain their mental health. Investing in hobbies (66 percent) and exercising (63 percent) were other common methods.