7th PE-backed platform formed & more: 4 GI industry key notes

Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Private equity firm Webster Equity Partners established One GI, a gastroenterology platform, through a partnership with Memphis, Tenn.-based Gastro One.

Lakewood Ranch-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists isn't letting the COVID-19 pandemic disrupt its efforts to recruit gastroenterologists.

Motus GI got the green light to launch its Gen2 Pure-Vu System in Israel, the company announced April 7.

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is expanding its Jacksonville, Fla., campus through a $65 million project that will add several medical specialties.

