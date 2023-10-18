67 endoscopy ASCs named America's best 

Sixty-seven endoscopy centers made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.
The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.
Arkansas
Premier Surgery Center (Little Rock)
California
Hoag Endoscopy Center: Newport Beach
Cedars Sinai-Endoscopy Center-Beverly Hills
Sutter Health-Roseville Endoscopy Center
SCA Health-San Diego Endoscopy Center
Endoscopy Center of the South Bay (Torrance)
Sutter Health-Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center
AmSurg-Endoscopy Center of Marin (Greenbrae)
Hoag Endoscopy Center: Irvine
Colorado
HCA Healthcare-Arapahoe Endoscopy Center (Littleton)
Florida
Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center-Galloway South (Miami)
Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)
Kendall Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Miami)
Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center-Coral Springs
AmSurg-Endoscopy Center of Ocala
Borland Groover-Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy Southside
Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers)
Georgia
United Digestive-Southern Crescent Endoscopy (Stockbridge)
Columbus Endoscopy Center
Endoscopy Center of Coastal Georgia (Savannah)
Digestive Healthcare of Georgia-Summit Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)
Illinois
North Shore Endoscopy Center (Lake Bluff)
Indiana
Community Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)
Michiana Endoscopy Center (South Bend)
Endoscopy Center at Franciscan Health (Indianapolis)
Louisiana
Louisiana Endoscopy Center (Baton Rouge)
Maryland
Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center-Columbia
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Pasadena)
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Annapolis)
Medstar Health-Endoscopy Center at Lutherville
The Endoscopy Center at Bel Air
Michigan
Flint Gastroenterology Associates-Health Park Endoscopy (Grand Blanc)
Minnesota:
MNGI Digestive Health-Bloomington Endoscopy Center & Clinic
Missouri
Advanced Endoscopy Center (St. Louis)
New Jersey
AmSurg-Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center (Eatontown)
United Surgical Partners International-Endoscopy Center of Bergen County (Paramus)
RWJBarnabas Health-Hamilton Endoscopy Center
Hanover Endoscopy Center (Whippany)
Burlington County Endoscopy Center (Lumberton)
New York
East Side Endoscopy (New York City)
Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)
Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx
Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)
Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City)
North Carolina
Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham)
Carolina Endoscopy Center Pineville (Charlotte)
Wilmington Endoscopy Center
Charlotte Endoscopy Center
DHP Digestive Health Partners-Endoscopy Center of North Carolina (Asheville)
Carolina Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)
Wake Forest Endoscopy Center
Wake Endoscopy Center (Raleigh)
Ohio
Cincinnati GI-Anderson Endoscopy Center
Oregon
The Oregon Clinic-Gastroenterology South-Tualatin
Pennsylvania
Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)
Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)
AmSurg-Main Line Endoscopy Center-East (Bala Cynwyd)
Endoscopy Center at Bala (Bala Cynwyd)
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association-Endoscopy Center
Bethlehem Endoscopy Center
South Carolina
Charleston Endoscopy Center
Texas
Baylor Scott & White Health-Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)
SCA Health-Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)
SCA Health-Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center
SCA Health-Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center
Washington
Gastro Health-Fremont Endoscopy Center