67 endoscopy ASCs named America's best 

Sixty-seven endoscopy centers made Newsweek's "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" list, which ranks 550 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASCs in the country.

The ranking, created through a partnership with global research firm Statista, includes ASCs in the 25 states with the most facilities, according to CMS data, by individual state, and groups facilities in the remaining states into four regions. Read the full methodology here.

Arkansas

Premier Surgery Center (Little Rock)

California

Hoag Endoscopy Center: Newport Beach

Cedars Sinai-Endoscopy Center-Beverly Hills

Sutter Health-Roseville Endoscopy Center

SCA Health-San Diego Endoscopy Center

Endoscopy Center of the South Bay (Torrance)

Sutter Health-Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center

AmSurg-Endoscopy Center of Marin (Greenbrae)

Hoag Endoscopy Center: Irvine

Colorado

HCA Healthcare-Arapahoe Endoscopy Center (Littleton)

Florida

Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center-Galloway South (Miami)

Center for Digestive Endoscopy (Orlando)

Kendall Endoscopy & Surgery Center (Miami)

Baptist Health South Florida-Endoscopy Center-Coral Springs

AmSurg-Endoscopy Center of Ocala

Borland Groover-Jacksonville Center for Endoscopy Southside

Barkley Surgicenter (Fort Myers)

Georgia

United Digestive-Southern Crescent Endoscopy (Stockbridge)

Columbus Endoscopy Center

Endoscopy Center of Coastal Georgia (Savannah)

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia-Summit Endoscopy Center (Fayetteville)

Illinois

North Shore Endoscopy Center (Lake Bluff)

Indiana

Community Endoscopy Center (Indianapolis)

Michiana Endoscopy Center (South Bend)

Endoscopy Center at Franciscan Health (Indianapolis)

Louisiana

Louisiana Endoscopy Center (Baton Rouge)

Maryland

Johns Hopkins Endoscopy & Surgery Center-Columbia

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Pasadena)

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates (Annapolis)

Medstar Health-Endoscopy Center at Lutherville

The Endoscopy Center at Bel Air

Michigan

Flint Gastroenterology Associates-Health Park Endoscopy (Grand Blanc)

Minnesota:

MNGI Digestive Health-Bloomington Endoscopy Center & Clinic

Missouri

Advanced Endoscopy Center (St. Louis)

New Jersey

AmSurg-Advanced Endoscopy & Surgical Center (Eatontown)

United Surgical Partners International-Endoscopy Center of Bergen County (Paramus)

RWJBarnabas Health-Hamilton Endoscopy Center

Hanover Endoscopy Center (Whippany)

Burlington County Endoscopy Center (Lumberton)

New York

East Side Endoscopy (New York City)

Endoscopy Center of Long Island (Garden City)

Advanced Endoscopy Center-Bronx

Carnegie Hill Endoscopy (New York City)

Manhattan Endoscopy (New York City)

North Carolina

Duke Triangle Endoscopy Center (Durham)

Carolina Endoscopy Center Pineville (Charlotte)

Wilmington Endoscopy Center

Charlotte Endoscopy Center

DHP Digestive Health Partners-Endoscopy Center of North Carolina (Asheville)

Carolina Endoscopy Center (Charlotte)

Wake Forest Endoscopy Center

Wake Endoscopy Center (Raleigh)

Ohio

Cincinnati GI-Anderson Endoscopy Center

Oregon

The Oregon Clinic-Gastroenterology South-Tualatin

Pennsylvania

Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

Eastern Pennsylvania Endoscopy Center (Allentown)

AmSurg-Main Line Endoscopy Center-East (Bala Cynwyd)

Endoscopy Center at Bala (Bala Cynwyd)

Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association-Endoscopy Center

Bethlehem Endoscopy Center

South Carolina

Charleston Endoscopy Center

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health-Ambulatory Endoscopy Center (Plano)

SCA Health-Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

Memorial Hermann-Surgery Center Bay Area Endoscopy Center (Houston)

SCA Health-Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth Endoscopy Center

SCA Health-Corpus Christi Endoscopy Center

Washington

Gastro Health-Fremont Endoscopy Center