63 percent of gastroenterologists saw a permanent decline in patient volume: Medscape

More than half of self-employed gastroenterologists reported a permanent decline in patient volume, according to Medscape's 2021 Gastroenterologist Compensation Report.

Here are three things to know:

1. Fifty-two percent of self-employed gastroenterologists saw a 1-25 percent decline in patient volume that they believe is permanent.

2. Eleven percent said their volume is permanently reduced by 26-50 percent.

3. Thirty-six percent said they did not have a permanent reduction in patient volume.

