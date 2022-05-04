61 gastroenterologists, students win $2.5M in research funding

The American Gastroenterological Association is awarding $2.5 million to 61 recipients for gastroenterology and hepatology research, the association said May 3.

"Our award recipients demonstrate an undeniable determination to improve the care of digestive health patients," said Robert S. Sandler, MD, chair of the association's research foundation. "We are investing in talented early career investigators, knowing that their work will ultimately benefit patients with critical needs."

The 61 recipients:

Research Scholar Award:

Kathleen Curtius, PhD. University of California San Diego ( La Jolla, Calif.)

Trisha Satya Pasricha, MD. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Bomi Lee, PhD. Stanford University (Palo Alto, Calif.)

Christine E. Eyler, MD, PhD. Duke University (Durham, N.C.)

Joel Gabre, MD. Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City)

Bern Schwartz Family Fund Research Scholar Award in Pancreatic Cancer:

Srinivas Gaddam, MD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Research Scholar Award in Celiac Disease:

Claire L. Jansson-Knodell, MD. Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Specialty Awards:



Caroline Craid Augustyn and Damian Augustyn Award in Digestive Cancer:

Sarah Palmer Short, PhD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.)

R. Robert and Sally Funderburg Research Award in Gastric Cancer:

Eunyoung Choi, PhD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Pilot Awards:

Medtronic Pilot Research Award in Artificial Intelligence:

Dennis Shung, MD. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)

Merck Pilot Research Award in Colorectal Cancer Health Disparities:

Sonia Kupfer, MD. University of Chicago

Bristol Myers Squibb Pilot Research Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Health Disparities:

Chung Sang Tse, MD. University of California (San Diego)

Pilot Research Award in Health Disparities:

Jennifer Flemming, MD. Queen's University (Ontario, Canada)

Pilot Research Award in Digestive Disease Health Disparities:

Young-Rock Hong, PhD. University of Florida (Gainesville)

Amgen Pilot Research Award in Digestive Disease Health Disparities:

Zachary Reichenbach, MD, PhD. Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University (Philadelphia)

Pfizer Pilot Research Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease:

Melinda Engevik, PhD. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston)

Andre Paes Batista da Silva, PhD. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland)

Karen Edelblum, PhD. Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (Newark)

Undergraduate Research Awards:

Aman Armaan Ahmed Family Summer Undergraduate Research Award

Gabriela Ortiz. Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis)

Daniella Montalvo. University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Subear Hussein. Children's Hospital (Boston)

Hussein Herz. University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine (Iowa City)

Kaleb Tesfai. University of California (San Diego)

Varun Ponnusamy. University of Michigan Medical School (Ann Arbor)

Abstract Awards:

Fellow Abstract Awards:

Nicolette Rodriguez, MD. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Hyunseok Kim, MD, PhD. Baylor College of Medicine (Houston)

Margaret Zhou, MD. Stanford University

Steven Steinway, MD, PhD. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore)

Su-Hyung Lee, PhD. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Ian Greenberg, MD. Dallas Methodist Hospital

Jonathan Xia, MD, PhD. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Donevan Westerveld, MD. NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medicine (New York City)

Haley Zylberberg, MD. Columbia University Irving Medical Center (New York City)

Maria Jesus Villanueva Millan, PhD. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Duke Geem, MD, PhD. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta/Emory University.

Fauzi Feris Jassir, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Melissa Musser, MD, PhD. Boston Children's Hospital

Fellow Abstract of the Year Award:

Masaru Sasaki, MD, PhD. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Student Abstract Awards:

Kushal Saha. Penn State College of Medicine (Hershey, Pa.)

Winston Liu. Duke University

Yoojin Sohn. Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jamie Yang. David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA (Los Angeles)

Rachel Hopton. University of Oregon (Eugene)

Alina Li. Columbia University. (New York City)

Eleazar Montalvan Sanchez, MD. Indiana University School of Medicine (Indianapolis)

Christina Lin, MD. Kaiser Permanente Northern California-Santa Clara

Conrad Fernandes, MD, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

Hajar Hazime. University of Miami

Blaine Prichard. Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine (Hershey, Pa.)

A. Georgetta Skinner. A.T. Still University (Kirksville, Mo.)

Student Abstract of the Year Award:

Anitha Vijay. Penn State University (State College, Pa.)

Maafi Rizwana Islam, PhD. Marshall University (Huntington, W.V.)

Abstract Award for Health Disparities Research:

Kai Wang, PhD (Fellow). Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health (Boston)

Alan De La Rosa, MD. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Timothy Andrew Zaki, MD. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Megan McLeod, MD. UCLA

Apfed Abstract Award in Eosinophilic GI Diseases:

Takeo Hara, MD, PhD. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Michael Wang. Duke University School of Medicine

Melissa Nelson, MD. Baylor University Medical Center (Dallas)

Moto L. and Kamla Rustgi International Travel Award