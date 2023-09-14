6 years of rising costs: How ASCs, HOPDs compare for colonoscopy

The average colonoscopy screening costs $925 at an ASC versus $1,224 in a hospital outpatient setting, up from $859 and $1,045 in 2017, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate Blue Health Intelligence's "Rising Prices for Hospital Outpatient Care" brief, published in September.
Here is how the cost of colonoscopy screenings has risen at ASCs versus HOPDs since 2017:
2017
ASCs: $859
HOPDs: $1,045
2018
ASCs: $848
HOPDs: $1,059
2019
ASCs: $880
HOPDs: $1,087
2020
ASCs: $903
HOPDs: $1,107
2021
ASCs: $919
HOPDs: $1,162
2022
ASCs: $925
HOPDs: $1,224