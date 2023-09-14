6 years of rising costs: How ASCs, HOPDs compare for colonoscopy

The average colonoscopy screening costs $925 at an ASC versus $1,224 in a hospital outpatient setting, up from $859 and $1,045 in 2017, according to Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliate Blue Health Intelligence's "Rising Prices for Hospital Outpatient Care" brief, published in September.

Here is how the cost of colonoscopy screenings has risen at ASCs versus HOPDs since 2017:

2017

ASCs: $859

HOPDs: $1,045

2018

ASCs: $848

HOPDs: $1,059

2019

ASCs: $880

HOPDs: $1,087

2020

ASCs: $903

HOPDs: $1,107

2021

ASCs: $919

HOPDs: $1,162

2022

ASCs: $925

HOPDs: $1,224