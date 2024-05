ASCs offer lower costs for a number of important screening and surgical procedures, including several gastroenterology procedures.

U.S. News & World Report has identified six core procedures that are most commonly performed in the ASC setting.

Here are six of the most common GI procedures performed in the ASC setting:

Colonoscopy

Upper GI endoscopy

Appendectomy

Endoscopy of the pancreas or bile duct

Gallbladder removal

Surgery on the esophagus, stomach or small intestine