51 GI facilities receive 2022-2023 patient choice award

Fifty-one hospitals and health systems, including Phoenix-based Mayo Clinic and Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai, have received WebMD and Medscape's 2022-2023 patient choice award for gastroenterology, which takes into account a patient's top-choice health system when seeking care for GI issues.
Read more about the award's methodology here.
Hospitals and health systems earning patient choice awards for gastroenterology:
Arizona:
Banner Health (Phoenix)
Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)
California:
Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)
University of California San Francisco Health
Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)
Kaiser Permanente (Pasadena)
University of California Los Angeles Health
Colorado:
Centura Health (Centennial)
Connecticut:
Yale New Haven Health
Florida:
Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)
Cleveland Clinic (Weston)
AdventHealth (Orlando)
BayCare (Clearwater)
Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System
Georgia:
Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
Illinois:
Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
Indiana:
Ascension St. Vincent (Indianapolis)
Franciscan Health (Mishawaka)
Louisiana:
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge)
Maryland:
Medstar Health (Columbia)
University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)
Massachusetts:
Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)
Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)
Michigan:
Beaumont Health-Royal Oak
Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)
Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)
Minnesota:
Allina Health (Minneapolis)
M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)
Missouri:
BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)
Mercy (St. Louis)
New York:
Mount Sinai (New York City)
NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)
New York University Langone (New York City)
North Carolina:
Duke Health (Durham)
Ohio:
Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
University Hospitals (Cleveland)
Oregon:
Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)
Pennsylvania:
Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)
Allegheny Health (Pittsburgh)
Texas:
Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)
Houston Methodist
Utah:
Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)
University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)
Virginia:
University of Virginia Health (Charlottesville)
Virginia Commonwealth University Health (Richmond)
Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)
Inova (Falls Church)
Washington:
Providence (Renton)
Swedish Health Services (Seattle)
Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)