51 GI facilities receive 2022-2023 patient choice award

Fifty-one hospitals and health systems, including Phoenix-based Mayo Clinic and Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai, have received WebMD and Medscape's 2022-2023 patient choice award for gastroenterology, which takes into account a patient's top-choice health system when seeking care for GI issues.

Read more about the award's methodology here.

Hospitals and health systems earning patient choice awards for gastroenterology:

Arizona:

Banner Health (Phoenix)

Mayo Clinic (Phoenix)

California:

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland)

University of California San Francisco Health

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles)

Kaiser Permanente (Pasadena)

University of California Los Angeles Health

Colorado:

Centura Health (Centennial)

Connecticut:

Yale New Haven Health

Florida:

Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami)

Cleveland Clinic (Weston)

AdventHealth (Orlando)

BayCare (Clearwater)

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System

Georgia:

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

Illinois:

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Indiana:

Ascension St. Vincent (Indianapolis)

Franciscan Health (Mishawaka)

Louisiana:

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge)

Maryland:

Medstar Health (Columbia)

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts:

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge)

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Michigan:

Beaumont Health-Royal Oak

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota:

Allina Health (Minneapolis)

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis)

Missouri:

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis)

Mercy (St. Louis)

New York:

Mount Sinai (New York City)

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

New York University Langone (New York City)

North Carolina:

Duke Health (Durham)

Ohio:

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)

Oregon:

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland)

Pennsylvania:

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia)

Allegheny Health (Pittsburgh)

Texas:

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

Houston Methodist

Utah:

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City)

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City)

Virginia:

University of Virginia Health (Charlottesville)

Virginia Commonwealth University Health (Richmond)

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk)

Inova (Falls Church)

Washington:

Providence (Renton)

Swedish Health Services (Seattle)

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma)