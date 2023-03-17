GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

51 GI facilities receive 2022-2023 patient choice award

Claire Wallace -  

Fifty-one hospitals and health systems, including Phoenix-based Mayo Clinic and Los Angeles-based Cedars Sinai, have received WebMD and Medscape's 2022-2023 patient choice award for gastroenterology, which takes into account a patient's top-choice health system when seeking care for GI issues.

Read more about the award's methodology here. 

Hospitals and health systems earning patient choice awards for gastroenterology: 

Arizona: 

Banner Health (Phoenix) 

Mayo Clinic (Phoenix) 

California: 

Kaiser Permanente (Oakland) 

University of California San Francisco Health

Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) 

Kaiser Permanente (Pasadena) 

University of California Los Angeles Health 

Colorado: 

Centura Health (Centennial)

Connecticut: 

Yale New Haven Health

Florida: 

Baptist Health South Florida (South Miami) 

Cleveland Clinic (Weston)

AdventHealth (Orlando) 

BayCare (Clearwater) 

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System

Georgia: 

Emory Healthcare (Atlanta) 

Illinois: 

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago) 

Indiana: 

Ascension St. Vincent (Indianapolis) 

Franciscan Health (Mishawaka) 

Louisiana: 

Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (Baton Rouge) 

Maryland: 

Medstar Health (Columbia) 

University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts: 

Beth Israel Lahey Health (Cambridge) 

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston) 

Michigan: 

Beaumont Health-Royal Oak 

Henry Ford Health System (Detroit) 

Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor) 

Minnesota: 

Allina Health (Minneapolis) 

M Health Fairview (Minneapolis) 

Missouri: 

BJC Healthcare (St. Louis) 

Mercy (St. Louis) 

New York: 

Mount Sinai (New York City) 

NewYork-Presbyterian (New York City)

New York University Langone (New York City)

North Carolina: 

Duke Health (Durham) 

Ohio: 

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus) 

University Hospitals (Cleveland) 

Oregon: 

Oregon Health and Science University (Portland) 

Pennsylvania: 

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia) 

Allegheny Health (Pittsburgh) 

Texas: 

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) 

University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas) 

Houston Methodist 

Utah: 

Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City) 

University of Utah Health (Salt Lake City) 

Virginia: 

University of Virginia Health (Charlottesville) 

Virginia Commonwealth University Health (Richmond) 

Sentara Healthcare (Norfolk) 

Inova (Falls Church) 

Washington: 

Providence (Renton) 

Swedish Health Services (Seattle) 

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Tacoma) 

 

