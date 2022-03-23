5 updates for gastroenterology leaders

From updated guidelines to new partnerships, here are five updates for gastroenterology leaders to know:

1. The American College of Gastroenterology and the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology jointly released new guidelines regarding medications for gastrointestinal bleeding.

2. PE GI Solutions partnered with Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital to open Emerson Endoscopy & Digestive Health Center.

3. Eugenio Hernandez, MD, Gastro Health's vice president of clinical affairs, discussed what's drawing physicians to private practice.

4. The use of artificial intelligence during colonoscopies may help decrease adenoma miss rates.

5. The American Cancer Society projects colorectal cancer to cause 52,280 deaths in 2022.