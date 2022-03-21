New guidelines for GI bleeding

New guidelines regarding medications for gastrointestinal bleeding were jointly released by the American College of Gastroenterology and the Canadian Association of Gastroenterology on March 21.

This is the first update to the guidelines since 2016. It is meant to provide recommendations for the periendoscopic management of anticoagulant and antiplatelet drugs during acute gastrointestinal bleeding or the elective endoscopic period.

The new recommendations can be found here.

