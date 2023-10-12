5 physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology

Here are five of the many physicians on the cutting edge of gastroenterology:

If you would like to nominate a physician, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

Ajay Jain, MD. Professor of Pediatrics, Pharmacology and Physiology at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine and SLUCare Group at SSM Health (St. Louis).

"Dr. Jain has pioneered work in the field of parenteral nutrition associated multisystem injury, interrogating pathways and leading development of novel systems studying pathogenesis, diagnosis and therapeutic PN approaches," Hossain Marandi, MD, president of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, told Becker's. "Seminal contributions include unbiased discovery platforms and excellence in diagnostic and therapeutic testing of pediatric liver diseases and obesity. He is substantially NIH-, foundations- and industry-funded, ASPEN president-elect; mentor and NIH review panelist and prominently recognized through multiple national and international awards, patents, presentations and publications."

Barbara Jung, MD. President of the American Gastroenterological Association.

In addition to her position at the American Gastroenterological Association, Dr. Jung is the first woman to serve as the chair of internal medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Under her leadership, she has hired leaders that focus on wellness and diversity, equity and inclusion as well as launched a genetic counseling master's program, according to Gastro Journal. Her clinical focus is in hereditary GI diseases.

Omar Khokhar, MD. Medical Director for Eastland SurgiCenter in Bloomington, Ill.

In addition to his position at Eastland SurgiCenter, Dr. Khokhar serves as managing partner for newly formed Illinois GastroHealth and an adviser to multiple start-ups in the gastroenterology and orthopedic landscape with a focus on remote and virtual technology.

Robert Schoen, MD. Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at University of Pittsburgh.

Dr. Schoen is a principal investigator on research about early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the university. He is also a co-investigator on a study developing a natural language processing tool to more efficiently evaluate colonoscopy quality. He recently received the 2024 Research Mentor Awards from the American Gastroenterological Association.

Dhiraj Yadav, MD. Professor of Medicine at University of Pittsburgh.

Along with researching pancreatic disease, Dr. Yadav developed and co-directs the Enhancing Mentoring to Improve Research in Gastroenterology program for the university's Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, according to an Oct. 4 news release from the university. He also recently received the 2024 Research Mentor Awards from the American Gastroenterological Association.