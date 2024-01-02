5 notes on early-career gastroenterologists

From salary data to the highest-paying work cities and environments, here are five things to know about gastroenterologists in their first seven years of practice, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:

1. Gastroenterologists in their first seven years of work earn an average of $310,000 across all practice settings.

2. Self-employed gastroenterologists earn about $81,000 more than their employed counterparts.

3. Male gastroenterologists earn over $100,000 more than their female counterparts.

4. Las Vegas is the highest paying city for gastroenterologists, followed by Lexington, Ky., and Charlotte, N.C.

5. The average salary for gastroenterologists rises by $50,000 following their first seven years of practice.





